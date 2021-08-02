BlackVest Money: Build credit, wealth by creating small financial goals

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

At BlackVest Money, financial literacy is their core business, assisting individuals with financial literacy and credit development. BlackVest provides information free of charge while also giving an option for a more in-depth, one-on-one dive into your financial situation.

Today, BlackVest discusses the importance of focusing on small, impactful goals by doing small, consistent tasks.

Special Event – Saturday, August 14th
BlackVest Money is partnering with A+ Mechanicals for a 100 Backpack Giveaway

  • Noon to 4pm at Hessel Park
  • Deadline to donate is Wednesday, August 11th
  • Contact: info@blackvestmoney.com or call 217-418-2354

Like them on Facebook: BlackVest Money
Follow them on Instagram: @blackvestmoney

http://www.blackvestmoney.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon