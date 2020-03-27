1  of  3
Birthday cake martini

Enjoy this fun cocktail on your special day! This recipe comes from A Classic Twist.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Vodka
  •  3 ounces Coconut Cream, heavy whipping cream, or half and half)
  •  1 ounce White Chocolate liqueur (I used Godiva)
  •  1 ounce Amaretto
  •  Ice
  •  For Glass rims:
  •  2 tablespoons honey
  •  Sprinkles

Instructions:

  1. Place the honey and sprinkles on two separate shallow dishes. Dip your martini glass in the honey first and then into the sprinkles to coat the rim. Set aside.
  2. In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice and shake very well. Pour cocktail into prepared glass.
  3. Enjoy!

