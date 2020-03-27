Birthday cake martini

Enjoy this fun cocktail on your special day! This recipe comes from A Classic Twist.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Vodka
- 3 ounces Coconut Cream, heavy whipping cream, or half and half)
- 1 ounce White Chocolate liqueur (I used Godiva)
- 1 ounce Amaretto
- Ice
- For Glass rims:
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Sprinkles
Instructions:
- Place the honey and sprinkles on two separate shallow dishes. Dip your martini glass in the honey first and then into the sprinkles to coat the rim. Set aside.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice and shake very well. Pour cocktail into prepared glass.
- Enjoy!