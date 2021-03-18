Birth-3 program brightens futures in Mattoon

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)
Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with parents, students and faculty behind Birth-3.
The Baby Talk affiliated program provides free support for families in Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 who have children under the age of 3 as well as prenatal mothers.
The program’s mission is to create lasting bonds between families and the district through play groups, events, developmental screenings and more.
More from Birth-3:
WHAT DO WE OFFER?
- Home Visits twice a month with educational materials & resources
- Play Groups once a month
- Screenings every 6 months to screen for any developmental delays
- Parent Education events once a month
- Lending Library resources with books, toys, and backpacks to check out
To connect with Birth-3 visit the MCUSD2 website HERE.