Billy Barooz hosting industry Christmas toy drive

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Billy Barooz is a locally owned restaurant that provides great food. Featuring in house cut steaks and salmon. Our chef has created a menu for everyone. We provide our guests with an excellent dining experience.

We have created a new dining space with individual cabins. These can seat a party up to 6 people. We have also set up a new online ordering platform to make your take out experience easier. You can find that at billybarooz.com

Billy Barooz is community. We have started a benefit for all servce industry families in need for the holidays. Restaraunts were hit the hardest with COVID 19 shutdowns and our community has thousands of service industry people unemployed during this time. We are accepting new, unwrapped toys to be dropped off at Billy Barooz. We are also accepting monetary donations at any busey bank under “Industry Christmas” or via paypal at industrychristmas@gmail.com

Billy Barooz

217-355-8030

2521 Village Green Place