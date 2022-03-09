Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Brian Knox, owner of CU Woodshop Supply, shows us around the business.

I purchased CU Woodshop Supply a year ago and moved it to its current location in Champaign. This has been a vital business for the past 10 years, serving the woodworking community in central Illinois and surrounding states. It is probably the largest and nicest superstore, supplying the wood working community with an extensive selection of exotic woods from all over the world, as well as domestic woods. We have a sawmill and kiln and produce live edge slabs of wood from local trees, saving them from becoming mulch or firewood. We also do custom milling in our Woodshop for woodworkers. In addition we sell woodworking machines, equipment and supplies to master cabinet makers, hobbyists, wood turners, and artists. I started out designing jewelry for 30 years downtown. Being an artist, I was also a musician and started bands that became a production company, putting on concerts around the US. When concerts stopped in 2020, I purchased CU Woodshop Supply as they were liquidating, using my retail experience once again. This also enables me to create things with wood and continue to learn.

I help people interested in woodworking solve their needs and problems. Picking out wood, finding the right tool, milling our wood or theirs to a certain spec to make something they want to do. Inspire them with different techniques that they would like to acquire. Helping the supplies they need to accomplish their project.

We are the only Woodshop supply company in the area. People come not only from this region, but come from other states because of our selection. We do have the largest and best Woodshop supply store in Illinois. We are to the fine woodworker what home improvement lumber yards are to the construction trade.

CU Woodshop Supply

217-355-1244

1305 N. McKinley Ave

Champaign IL 61821