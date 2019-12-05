Big taste in a tiny town at Sonny’s Corner Cafe

In the small town of Sidell, Illinois (pop. 582), you might not expect to find many food options. And you would be right. There is, however, one really, really good one: Sonny’s Corner Café and Pizzeria.

Sonny’s provides quick service, delicious food and the best customer service around in a comfortable family atmosphere. Owners Chuck and Julie Sergent welcome you to stop by! And depending on when you pop in, you could find anything from tacos to a soup/salad bar to pizza.

Visit them on Facebook or at their address below:

302 N Gray St., Sidell, Illinois

(217) 288-9351

