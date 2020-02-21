Big Splash with Urbana Park District

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Megan Puzey, Urbana Parks Foundation Vice President and Chair of the Events Committee, as well as Leslie Radice, Urbana Park District, Aquatics Manager, share more about the Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Program and the Big Splash coming up this weekend!

Join the Urbana Parks Foundation at The Big Splash on February 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. This splashtastic pool party will include snacks, a cannon ball contest, door prizes, and more. Everyone is invited to attend as this event is open to the public.

THE BIG SPLASH 2019

The Big Splash took place on February 16, 2019 at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. The event brought people together to celebrate the Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Program. The Urbana Parks Foundation is working to raise funds to benefit the Urbana Park District’s Youth Scholarship Program as part of the Foundation’s $2 million fundraising campaign titled, Campaign for the Next Century. To learn more or to make a donation please click here or call Ellen Kirsanoff at (217) 367-1536.