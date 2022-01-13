Big Grove Tavern shares look at Restaurant Week dishes

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

RESTAURANT WEEK

A NINE-DAY CELEBRATION OF LOCAL FOOD

JANUARY 28–FEBRUARY 5, 2022

Our 6th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week is back in-person for 2022, so you can connect with friends and family over an Outside of Ordinary meal in the greater Champaign County area. We’ll continue to showcase our restaurants and food trucks, serving up Filipino, Indian, Cambodian, Thai, Laos, Mexican, Caribbean, Italian, Zambian, Vegetarian, Vegan, soul food, farm-to-table, and standard American fare. It’s no wonder we are the Midwest Living Greatest Midwest Food Town!

While we’re back to in-person after a successful Takeout Edition last year, many restaurants will continue offering takeout options for those wishing to dine at home. As menus become available in early 2022, you’ll see all your options for participating in Restaurant Week.

With staff shortages and supply chain issues, we’re asking all diners to exercise patience and show kindness to our restaurant workers. They will continue to do everything they can to give you the best experience possible. We expect all diners to be respectful and tip generously.

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS:

FIND A RESTAURANT — Search our restaurants below and check out their menus (available early January). DINE-IN or TAKE OUT — Make your reservations early or get out anytime during a restaurant’s open hours from January 28–February 5, 2022. Want to eat at home? Check for the restaurants offering takeout options! SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE — Share your pictures and experience with #CCRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to your Champaign County area restaurant of choice EAT OUT OFTEN — With so many restaurants in our community, you can broaden your horizons and find many new favorites. TIP GENEROUSLY — As our hospitality industry recovers, please tip the staff who are working hard during these challenging times. BE KIND! WE’LL HAVE MORE COMING UP

To learn more about Big Grove Tavern and their Restaurant Week menu, visit their Facebook page HERE.