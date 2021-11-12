Bid on Christmas treasures at the 23rd annual Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The Sarah Bush Lincoln Foundation is hosting its 23rd annual Holiday Festival and the event is officially underway!

Proceeds from the virtual event will benefit the SBL Hospice House.

This year’s Silent Auction will include more than 100 items decorated by SBL employees, area residents and businesses.







Live Auction items will be available for bid starting at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, with final bids taken during a Live Auction Event starting at 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. For $50 you can be part of this exciting Live Auction event!

Silent Auction

Opening- 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov, 10

Closing- 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15

Live Auction

Opening- 8 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12

Pre-Event- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday Nov. 14

Live Auction Event- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14

To register, click HERE.

The SBL Health Foundation is pleased to announce that your 2021 Holiday Festival donation will support an endowment for our new Hospice House to be built on the main campus at Sarah Bush Lincoln. Your sponsorship helps those with limited resources pay for their stay.

The Hospice House will be a warm and inviting 14,470 square-foot facility complete with eight spacious private suites, a family gathering space, beautiful landscaping and more to help make patients’ last days as comfortable as possible.

There is a tremendous need in our area for a hospice house, and Sarah Bush Lincoln was awarded one of the only remaining licenses in downstate Illinois to build a final home for people on hospice care. Your donation will directly impact families throughout East Central and Southern Illinois, providing them with a home-like, peaceful place to spend their last days with loved ones.

For more information please call the SBL Health Foundation at 217-258-2511.