Urbana, IL (WCIA) Have you caught spring fever yet? No worries, one way to cure it fresh ingredients of herbs and veggies.

Here with a recipe you can “spring” into U of I student chef Jackie Quintero. She shares the Bevier Cafe’s Taco Salad recipe.

Taco Salad

one serving

5 ounces romaine chopped lettuce

2 ounces tomatoes

1/2 ounce yellow jumbo onion

1 ounce queso fresco cheese

3 ounces boneless chicken breast

1 ounce corn tortilla

2 ounces ranch dressing