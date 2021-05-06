Bettering your financial situation with Blackvest

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

DeShawn Williams, owner of Blackvest, shares information on how you can better your financial situation.

Here’s more from Blackvest.

Financial Literacy

The basics of every day decisions that will help better your financial situation. We have proven solutions that we have personally used that has helped shift our circumstances. Simple budget tools and action items.

We help people see their potential within the financial areas of their lives. One of the most frequent questions we hear is “where do I start?” and that is a lot of the issue…people just simply need to start. Everything now days are a Google search away but there is still a place for one on one coaching. Knowledge is power and information is key!

We are providing a free service to individuals wanting to put themselves in a better situation in life. While we offer one of one coaching at a fee, the majority of everything you will need is free. We want to help people get out of jams not put them further into one. I am a student of the Dave Ramsey Financial Coach Master’s class. We implement those tools and life lessons in our program.

