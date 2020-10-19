Best-selling author headlines annual Lifeline Connect banquet

Lifeline Connect is a Christian, faith-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery program based in Urbana, Illinois. Lifeline provides a healthy and stable environment where men are able to focus on their recovery and receive the community support they need.

As a non-profit entity, Lifeline depends on the help of our community to further their work and continue changing the lives of addicts and their families. This year, much of that support will come from their “Funding the Dream” banquet on October 22nd, featuring best-selling author and motivational speaker Nathan Whitaker.

Nathan has co-authored eight New York Times Best Sellers (including books with Tony Dungy and Tim Tebow), was a 2 sport athlete at Duke University, is a Harvard Law School graduate, and former football administrator for the Jaguars and Buccaneers, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

This year’s “Funding the Dream” event is primarily a virtual one, and will be streamed live on both YouTube and Facebook.

