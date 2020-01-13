Best in Show Photographic Print Competition with Urbana Park District

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Janet Soesbe, Community Program Manager, is back with details on the 19th annual Best in Show Photographic Print Competition

Calling all amateur photographers! Urbana Park District and the Champaign County Camera Club want your best shot! They’re taking entries for the 19th annual Best in Show Photographic Print Competition. Joining us today from the Park District is Janet Soesbe, Community Program Manager, to tell us how people can enter this show!

First of all, who can enter this competition?

Best in Show Competition: Photos on display February 8 -16, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana

Does it cost to enter photos and how many photos can they enter?

  • Before January 22 – $5 for first print and $3 for the next four
  • Between January 22 and 29 – $10 for the first print and $3 for the next four
  • Youth Categories – FREE

