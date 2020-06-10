Bespoke makes custom, creative gifts especially for you

The key to effective gift-giving is to find something custom, creative, and that has a story attached to it. At Bespoke Gift Company in Monticello, Illinois, that’s exactly what they provide. Using a CO2 laser, Bespoke can etch almost any design into almost any material. Company logos on glass. Beautiful handwriting on wood. Creative sayings on metal. There are thousands of potential combinations. And if you’re having trouble coming up with the perfect gift idea, Bespoke can help you do that too.

For more information, visit Bespoke on their website or Facebook page. Or you can visit them in person at 107 E Main St in Monticello.