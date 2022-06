Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a look at a few of the vendors you’ll find at this week’s Champaign Farmers Market, including Joyful Wren, Fruitful Vines and That Little Farm in the Country. Plus we’re talking the importance of Farmers Markets in the local economy.

And it’s strawberry season! We’re checking out the strawberries from Sola Gratia Farm and Meyer Produce.