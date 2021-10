Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Owner of Champaign Fitness Center, Marcia Stevens, is bringing medicine balls to workout with today! Medicine balls are one of the oldest training tools around. They’ve been around for centuries. There is such a variety of ways they can be used.

You can throw it, catch it, lift it, balance on it and even slam it!

They can be used for training for a specific sport, for strength, balance, coordination, and building power.

