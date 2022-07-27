Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Senior living is something people don’t usually thinks of exploring until it’s absolutely necessary.

But I’m here to tell you why it’s better to start enjoying all the benefits of senior living…sooner rather than later.

We have13 Brookstone Estates senior living communities throughout central and southern IL, and depending on location we offer Independent Living, Assisted Living and Supportive Living!

Benefits include:

Living among peers/access to social engagment

Caregivers at our IL and AL to offer a helping hand to help you be as independent as possible

Meals, housekeeping and laundry done!

Access to activities and programs to engage the mind, body and spirit

Security alert system and staff on-site 24/7

Peace of mind for family members

Being able to make positive changes in seniors’ lives is what fuels my passion and makes me proud.

People are often surprised at all the benefits Assisted Living and Independent Living offer! So many people, when they hear “senior living” or “assisted living”, they think “nursing homes”. Which definitely have a role. But Brookstone Estates communities serve a different purpose.

Brookstone Estates’ caregivers helps people who don’t need a nursing home but may need help with medications or meals or dressing – and we provide that while our residents maintain their independence and dignity in a beautiful apartment home, where they can come and go as they please.

Our residents live life on their own terms. They live in large apartment homes with full kitchens and private, safety equipped bathrooms. They can even bring their pets! Our VIVA! lifestyle encourages residents to be active, healthy and as independent as possible.

There are many ways to cover the costs. At Brookstone Estates, we accept Long-term Care Insurance, Veteran’s aid and attendance and most of our communities even accept Medicaid through our Supportive Living program!

Illinois’ innovative Supportive Living program allows people of all incomes the ability to qualify for assisted living at Brookstone Estates.

In terms of problem-solving, loneliness and isolation are two common challenges seniors face that AL and SL addresses. Brookstone Estates provides comfortable, close-knit communities with access to peers and social engagement.

We are pet friendly communities, and will be bringing a dog!

At Brookstone Estates, we think about aging differently.

To us, a comfortable apartment home with modern conveniences, amenities and help if and when you need it is just the beginning. It’s how you live your life that matters most. This philosophy is at the heart of everything we do and is so unique that we have our own name for it—we call it VIVA!

VIVA!…honors preference…fosters purpose…promotes independence…celebrates life…AND provides opportunities for creating memorable moments. Brookstone residents live life on their own terms.

PLUS…

Our Tuscola, Mattoon North, Robinson, Harrisburg, Vandalia, Effingham, Paris, Olney and Fairfield communities are the ONLY supportive living communities in their towns. This means financial assistance is available to those who qualify. They receive the same quality of care as assisted living.

Our Charleston and Mattoon South communities offer Independent Living – and we are unique in that we offer an all-inclusive Independent Living with meals, housekeeping, laundry, local transportation and activities included!

Mention this spot and receive half off of your community fee if you move in by August 31st. And for pet owners, we’ll waive the pet fee for a year!

http://brookstone-estates.com