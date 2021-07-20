Behind the scenes of “You’re OUT!”

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

You’re OUT! highlights the advantages of filmmaking in Champaign County, IL

Stay the Course Productions seeks to bring 80s-era comedic filmmaking back to the state with You’re OUT!, a movie currently shooting in Champaign County.

Growing up in the 80s, Sandy De Lisle, owner of Stay the Course Productions, was enamored with John Hughes films like Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Home Alone. Many of Hughes’ films were shot on the North Shore, not far from De Lisle’s native Deerfield. However, when it came time to choose the location to shoot her independent comedy film, You’re OUT!, she decided Champaign County was the perfect spot.











“You’re OUT! is a modern-day National Lampoon’s Vacation with baseball and a dog hero. To capture the road-trip vibe we wanted, we needed a lot of diversity in our locations, and Champaign County truly has everything we were looking for: a university, airport, suburban neighborhoods, malls, farms, open roads, and baseball fields,” says De Lisle, Executive Producer and Lead Writer of You’re OUT!

The production is filming in Champaign County from July 7-16, including:

• Riggs Beer Company on July 7

• Sidney Dairy Barn on July 10

• Illini Baseball Field on July 11 and 16

• Rantoul Airport on July 12

• Marketplace Mall on July 14

The film’s lead actor, Shannon Brown, currently has six films streaming, including Halloweed, Every 21 Seconds, Finding Hope, The Crash, What We Found, and Without Grace. He has worked with numerous well-known actors, including Minnie Driver, Maggie Q, Danny Trejo, and Tom Sizemore.

You’re OUT! has secured a fiscal sponsorship from https://www.fullspectrumfeatures.com/ and will be distributed by https://glasshousedistribution.com/

For more information about the movie, visit https://www.youreoutmovie.com/

You’re OUT! is a production of Stay the Course Productions.

For more information, please visit youreoutmovie.com, and be sure to follow You’re OUT! on Kickstarter, Facebook, and Instagram.