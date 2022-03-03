Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s very scary to have a pet that is ill enough to need to visit the veterinarian on an emergency basis. So what is going on back there with your pet? And why is it taking so long?

Dr. Meghan Fick explains how the small animal emergency service at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital works.

After you check in at the clinic’s reception desk and sign admission consent forms, your pet will be taken to our emergency room for evaluation by our technicians and doctors. You will remain in the waiting area.

This rapid initial exam is part of the triage process, when doctors determine which patients have the greatest emergent need.

You will be updated as to whether your pet’s condition is urgent or stable. Urgent cases receive priority. Sometimes our emergency service is extremely busy, so if your pet’s condition appears to be stable, there may be a wait while staff are treating more critically ill patients.

Once your pet has been fully evaluated, doctors will discuss their findings and treatment options with you to formulate a treatment plan. You will receive a written cost estimate of the care that you authorize for your pet.

The University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital small animal emergency service receives patients 24/7/365. It takes a big team to care for the large number of dogs, cats, and sometimes parrots, bunnies, lizards, and other pets that come through this service.

4 DVM faculty members on small animal ER/ICU, including two with board certification in veterinary emergency and critical care

7 DVM residents or interns devoted to the small animal ER/ICU

More than 25 certified veterinary technicians who work exclusively with small animal ER/ICU



Vet assistants, rotating DVM interns, and fourth-year veterinary students also play a role in delivering care

The ER is part of the state’s most comprehensive veterinary facility, with exceptional personnel and facilities. In 2021 the ER and ICU moved into larger, newly renovated space in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.