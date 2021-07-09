Beepball holds first-ever Champaign County tourney for the blind

Beep Baseball is holding its first-ever tournament for the blind in Champaign County

Colbert Park in Savoy will host four teams for the inaugural Champaign Beepball Tournament, July 10–11, 2021. Hosted by the National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA), the tournament is an adaptive version of baseball for the blind, low-vision, and legally blind.

Athletes from around the country will travel to Champaign County to compete, including the Indy Thunder, Chicago Comets, Gateway Arches, and South Georgia Copperheads. Games will play a round robin schedule on Saturday, July 10, and the third-place and championship games will take place on

Sunday, July 11.

The games are similar to baseball with some noted differences to accommodate the needs of the players.

Second base is removed, while first and third bases are four-foot-high padded cylinders with

speakers, giving off a continuous buzzing sound when activated. Each team fields a sighted pitcher and

catcher, with specific rules for communicating the pitching of the ball. The balls emit a beeping sound,

helping the team on the field play defense. A complete overview of the rules of Beep Baseball can be

found on the NBBA website.

Games will be free and open to the public. The schedule for the weekend includes games at 9:00 a.m.,

11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 11.

For more information about the NBBA, visit them online at nbba.org.