Become a bat monitor (the flying kind) at Warbler Ridge in Charleston

Despite the quarantine, Grand Prairie Friends has found multiple ways to be very busy this Spring. They moved their native plant sale online (and sold out), planted 25,000 trees for a bat habitat, and are now looking for volunteer bat monitors at Warbler Ridge in Charleston.

Grand Prairie Friends is a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit, conservation organization and land trust composed of people from many walks of life who share a commitment to preserve and restore tall-grass prairie and woodlands in east-central Illinois. For more information, or to become a bat monitor, visit Grand Prairie Friends online here.

