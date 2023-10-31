Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We look at creepy crawlers with the Beckman Institute this Halloween. The Beckman Institute is committed to advanced science and technology, Dr. T Josek and Cate Wallace (on Zoom) joins us for a microscopic look at these crawlers.



One of Beckman Institute’s core research facilities is the Microscopy Suite, where students, faculty, staff, and even non-university organizations can receive training on various microscopes used to collect data and move science forward.



One of the Microscopy Suite’s key outreach efforts is Bugscope: a free program wherein K-12 students (in person or remotely via webcam) can use a scanning electron microscope to look at insects up close.



Today, we are going to do a mini Bugscope session. Since Halloween is here, we put together a selection of creepy bugs. While looking at these bugs, we want you to think about what they have in common with each other and how they are also different from each other.



If you would like to try Bugscope, it is completely free, and participants do not need to own any preexisting equipment. This makes the activity accessible to schools of all resource levels across the country.



You can participate in a Bugscope session with your classroom, camp, or organization. Visit bugscope.beckman.illinois.edu/ to learn more and sign up.



Beckman also offers tailored tours and outreach programming for classrooms, camps, programs, and community organizations. Visit beckman.illinois.edu/visit/explore-beckman/participate-in-outreach-activities to learn more and plan your visit.



Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology

217-244-1176

405 N. Mathews Ave. Urbana, IL 61801