Paris, Ill. (WCIA)

The Paris Community Theater is a fine arts organization formed to present shows to Edgar County, showcasing area talent. They survived the pandemic and are funded by business and individuals and through our ticket sales.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Friday, July 8, 2022 – 7 PM

Saturday, July 9, 2022 – 2 PM; 7 PM

Sunday, July 10, 2022 – 2 PM

Tickets now on sale for the show at Prospect Bank in Paris or at www.pcofa.net.

Paris Community Theater

Business/Organization Phone

217-921-3216

Business/Organization Address

101 N. Central Ave. Paris IL 61944