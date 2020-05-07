Beautifying your outdoor space with flowers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t you just want to get away? Unfortunately, that just isn’t an option right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t add a bit of color and beauty to the outdoor space where we are sheltering.

Whether you have a tiny balcony, terrace or backyard that needs brightening, Tropic Escape Plants by Costa Farms can add a vibrant splash of color to your home. Moreover, studies have shown that the simple act of getting your hands dirty in the garden can relieve stress.

Lifestyle/Décor Expert Elizabeth Mayhew shares tips on how you can beautify your outdoor living space. And plants and flowers also make wonderful gifts for Mother’s Day! Elizabeth has a passion for style and design, with her vast experience as the Brand Editor at Draper James, the Southern-inspired clothing and accessories brand, her years as a Lifestyle Contributor at Today Show, and her past work as Editor in Chief at Woman’s Day.

This premium line of Mandevilla & HibisQs are available at Lowe’s. The HibisQs Blooms last longer (up to three days) and are bigger than typical varieties. If placed in a bright spot in the garden, these beauties dazzle with new flowers every seven days. It’s like getting a new bouquet of flowers every week!

Wallet friendly at $4.98 for the 1qt. Mandevilla and $5.98 for the HibisQs, the Tropic Escape collection are heat resistant and will add flower power to your outdoor environment all spring and summer long.













About Elizabeth Mayhew:

Elizabeth Mayhew was until most recently, the Brand Editor for Reese Witherspoon’s Southern-inspired brand, Draper James. She is also a contributing editor at NBC’s Today Show, a monthly columnist for The Washington Post, and a decorator. She is the author of FLIP! for Decorating (Ballantine) and she has worked for a number of publications including REAL SIMPLE, House Beautiful, Southern Living, and Woman’s Day. A native of Louisville, Kentucky and a graduate of Georgetown University, she now lives in New York City.