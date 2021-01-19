Beautiful artwork with Wildflowers owner, Megan Peters

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Wildflowers owner, Megan Peters, shares how her art is designed to bring joy and encourage you to find your inner wildflower.

Here’s more from Megan:

I help people by bringing beautiful joyful original artwork into their homes! I work with acrylic paint and often a mixed media element of vintage papers to add texture and interest!

People often ask me if I take custom orders and the answer is yes! If you have an idea of something you would like I can help make that vision come to life! Have a sad corner in your home? Let’s pretty it up with some original artwork!

I work out of my home studio and sell in a couple of local boutiques, but I also like to take my show on the road and set up at upscale markets! It is a great way to meet and interact with my customers! And I love setting up a little shop.

During the month of January I will have a special display at Yellow and Company in Mahomet!

