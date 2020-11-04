Be the honorary mayor of your own Christmas village with Bespoke Gift Company

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Bespoke Gift Company is debuting their 2020 Christmas decor line today on ciLiving.

Here’s more from Bespoke Gift Co:

We create custom gifts using our laser system. People love the personal touch and attention to detail that we give them. Our gifts are unique and unusual.

We are the go to source for customized/personalized gifts. Our customers will often have ideas about a gift but not really sure how to execute it, that what we can help with.

We give our customers a personalized experience. We have easy to understand pricing where others in our sector will charge set up fees we do not. Our prices are all inclusive.

We have a Monticello Village that we will be debuting. We would like to present the Mayor of Monticello with the first official Monticello Christmas Village.

Bespoke Gift Company

305-323-6308

107 W. Main St.

Monticello, IL 61856