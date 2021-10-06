Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Cunningham is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 794 children, youth, adults and families each year through comprehensive programs including residential treatment, special education and community-based services.

EVENT:

Be a hero in the eyes of Cunningham kids!

Join us Saturday, October 16, 2021 for Cunningham Children’s Home Be a Hero 5K.Whether you move like “The Flash” or at “ Hulk” speed, the Be a Hero 5K is open to runners and walkers of all skill levels. Race registration is just $25.

Participants who raise $100 will receive a Cunningham Hero Cape! Your race registration fee counts towards your goal. Wear your official Cunningham Hero Cape during the race or anytime you are being a hero in your community! This 5K Run/Walk be tons of fun and for a great cause.

All funds raised through the Be a Hero 5K will help to meet the critical needs of the 794 youth, adults and families served by Cunningham.

Registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Urbana/CunninghamBeaHero5k















A place to call home

Through our residential services, a community converges to give hope to those who need it most—youth who suffer from serious emotional and behavioral challenges and autism spectrum disorders that have been caused by abuse, neglect, mental illness, and more. Our highly-skilled, caring professionals work to provide a therapeutic environment 24 hours a day, every day.

A good education

Through the generosity of our supporters, Cunningham offers three Special Education programs where youth experience life changing opportunities that help them develop the learning and coping skills they need to complete high school and become successful in our communities.

A safe community

Our agency continues to expand opportunities to care for youth, adults and families in our community including counseling expertise, providing linkages to individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, services to help runaway youth and short-term services, interventions and support to children and youth with emotional and/or behavioral problems identified as being at risk of being removed from their current homes.

Cunningham Children’s Home is a home for kids and so much more! So much is happening here and so much growth! In the last two years, we have experienced tremendous growth in the number of youth, adults and families we serve.

We continue to hold ourselves to the highest possible standards in meeting the needs of the youth, adults and families in our community who are experiencing difficult life situations.

Additional services we now provide to our community include counseling expertise, case management support for the homeless, stable living assistance and overall well-being for families, resources and shelter for runaway youth and therapeutic services for families with young people involved or at risk of becoming involved in the juvenile justice system.

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 N. Cunningham Avenue, Urbana, IL 61802