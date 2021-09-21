BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger One Pot Dish

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with an easy, one pot meal made with simple ingredients that the whole family will love!

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

  • 1lb Ground Beef
  • 1 White Onion, Diced
  • 1 C Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce
  • 1 T Yellow Mustard
  • 2 T Dried Minced Onions
  • 1/2 t Black Pepper
  • 2 C Uncooked Instant Rice
  • 1 C Shredded Cheese
  • 1/3 C Chopped Dill Pickle Slices
  • 5 Strips of Crispy Bacon- Cooked and Crumbled

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef and onion until no longer pink; drain. Add the water, barbecue sauce, mustard, onion and pepper.

Bring to a boil; stir in the rice. Sprinkle with cheese. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with pickles and bacon.

