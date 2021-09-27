Bash Pepper Roofing to donate roof to deserving family

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Bash Pepper is giving away a roof with their annual Roof Rescue. As every busy year comes to an end, Bash Pepper gives away to a family in need within our community. With over 100 applicants for this give-away, one family is chosen by a panel of judges. We replace up to a 2,500 square foot roof, valued at up to $15,000! Do you or someone you know need a new a roof? Be sure to fill out a submission form!

Bash Pepper Roofing
(217) 352-2200
4704 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802

http://bashpepper.com

