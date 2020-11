Friendsgiving is popular among millennials--traditionally occurring leading up to Thanksgiving! It allows people to gather with friends and experience the best parts of the holiday, without having to travel. This year, Goliath Games has two hilarious games for you to try out:

Stuff Happens - You're going to read some really messed up stuff on these cards, and then rank them based on how bad they really are. Is a 3rd degree sunburn better or worse than seeing your father naked? Is it worse than dropping your phone in the toilet? Rank the card, and if our Misery Index agrees with you, you get to keep it. Correctly rank 10 cards to win! For 2 or more players, ages 13 and up.