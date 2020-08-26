Bankruptcy is hard, but doesn’t have to be difficult

Lifeline provides a healthy and stable environment where men are able to focus on their recovery and receive the community support they need. Lifeline-connect is a Christian faith-based solution to life controlling drug and alcohol addictions. Our mission is to help men rebuild their lives spiritually, physically, emotionally and financially.

One of the exciting things we experience at Lifeline-connect that is inspiring and exciting to all is the stories and testimonies of the men who have come from debilitating drug addiction that has destroyed men and their families and to see them whole and restored and back with their families and living successful productive lives in our communities and giving back to others.