Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage part of Restaurant Week 2022

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage joins us with a look at what they have to offer hungry guests during Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week.

Sandwich Specials

Brisket Sandwich

Herb roasted brisket, mozzarella, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, focaccia

Dessert Specials

Cannoli – Pistachio, Raspberry Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Honey, Cookies & Cream All made in house and built to order!

Drink Specials

Sicilian Dreamsicle Vodka, Vanilla Gelato, Blood Orange Syrup, Soda Water, Maraschino Cherries, Blood Orange Wedge

Veal Parmesan

Veal cutlet, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, seeded Italian hoagie

Dessert Pear Spiked Lemonade

Silver Tequila, Lemonade, Desert Pear, Pinapple Juice

