Baking the perfect “water pie” with Synergy

Synergy volunteers on the Seniors Task Force. The Senior Task Force of Champaign County, was established to allow those interested in issues related to aging to exchange information and ideas, to develop broad-ranging collaborations, and to disseminate information about advocacy opportunities. The Task Force also produces a local senior focused TV station called CU Wise TV that airs on UPTV and Parkland TV.

Ingredients

1 9 inch deep dish pie crust, unbaked

1 1/2 cups water (that is one and a half cups)

4 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

5 tablespoons butter, cut into 5 pieces

Preheat oven to 400 and set empty pie crust on a baking sheet.

Pour 1 + 1/2 cups water into the pie crust.

In a small bowl, stir together flour and sugar. Sprinkle evenly over water in crust. Don’t stir.

Drizzle vanilla over water in pie crust. Place pats of butter on top of this.

Bake at 400 for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 and cover sides of crust if needed to prevent burning. Continue cooking for an additional 30 minutes.

Pie will be watery when you pull it out of the oven but will gel as it cools. Allow to cool completely and then cover and place in the fridge until chilled before cutting.

Synergy HomeCare

2173180268

2860 S Philo Rd

Unit G Urbana, IL 61802

http://synergyhomecare.com