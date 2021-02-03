Baking cookies with Hunny Bunny Bakes

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Mary Enright, founder of Hunny Bunny Bakes, joins us in the CI Kitchen to demonstrate a very simple, yet stunning, marbling cookie decorating technique.



Here’s more from Hunny Bunny Cakes:

I am skilled in highly detailed decorative sugar cookies. I am very good at taking an image and finding a way to transfer that image to a cookie using royal icing. I think people are mostly interested in the level of detail that I am able to achieve using different techniques.

I also decorate buttercream cakes and have manage to craft my own style over the years.

People ask about booking me for their special occasions and it’s important for them to know that I do book quickly: usually solid a month in advance. I do all quotes individually and can be contacted through my social media pages to begin that process.

Especially during these covid times, I think people are looking for new ways to make moments special when we can’t all get together like we’re used to doing. So I’ve actually had an uptick in orders as people try to “salvage” their celebrations and really go all out with an amazing cake or individually wrapped cookies that can be passed out to friends or delivered on their doorsteps.

There are so many talented bakers and decorators in our area! I’m truly in awe of all of my peers. I think we all have our own unique strengths. I think I tend to get a lot of orders for custom work. Every order I complete is unique, unless someone specifically asks for a design they’ve seen me complete before. I sketch each order from scratch and really do my best to personalize the entire vibe to the individual or group being celebrated. “What vibe are you going for?” is my go-to question for my clients.

Valentine’s pre-orders are closed but I will have a limited number of extra sets available on my Facebook and Instagram pages the week before Valentine’s Day.

My Facebook page is Hunny_Bunny_Bakes

Instagram: @hunny_bunny_bakes