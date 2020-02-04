Baked Chicken with Mushrooms with Anita Dukeman

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with Baked Chicken with Mushrooms with guest chef, Anita Dukeman!

This version contains many ingredients that may just boost the romance in your life

Mythological history of “romantic” herbs:

parsley (cleanses any negative thoughts from past disagreements)

sage (symbol of strength and wisdom)

rosemary (love and fidelity)

thyme (love and courage)

garlic (aphrodisiac)

And since mushrooms are trending in 2020, we’ll be adding these nutrition powerhouses to our healthy romantic meal. Plus, we’ll have some chocolates for dessert because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate!

Ingredients

3 Tablespoon olive oil, divided

4 cups sliced mushrooms

1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt. divided

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (sliced in half horizontally if they’re thick)

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 Tablespoon butter

3/4 cup white wine or chicken broth (or a combination of both)

6 ounces mozzarella cheese, sliced (or cheese of choice)

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet, HEAT 1 Tablespoon olive oil. ADD sliced mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon seasoning salt. SAUTÉ until mushrooms are softened.

PLACE half of the sautéed mushrooms in a 9 x 13 baking pan.

SPRINKLE remaining 1/4 teaspoon seasoning salt on chicken.

PLACE egg in a pie plate and whisk.

PLACE bread crumbs in another pie plate.

ADD parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder to bread crumbs. MIX to combine.

DIP chicken into the eggs and then COAT chicken evenly in the bread crumbs.

In large skillet, MELT butter and olive oil over medium heat.

BROWN breaded chicken in skillet, about 3 minutes on each side.

PLACE chicken on top of mushrooms in the baking pan.

ADD white wine or chicken broth to the pan.

BAKE for 20 minutes and then TOP chicken with mozzarella slices and remaining mushrooms.

RETURN to the oven and BAKE an addition 10-15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

NOTES

· I use a combination of sliced white button and sliced portobello mushrooms.

· I like to use fresh sliced mozzarella cheese but Swiss and Provolone are good, too.

· I use a combination of white wine and chicken broth. For the chicken broth, I use 1/2 teaspoon chicken base (Essenhaus Chicken Base) or chicken granules (powdered bouillon).

· This recipe is not that salty, so feel free to sprinkle an extra pinch of salt on each chicken breast before breading.

· To thicken the sauce: ADD 1 Tablespoon corn starch with 1 Tablespoon cold water. MIX to combine and ADD to hot liquid from the baked chicken. STIR until thickened. SEASON to taste.

Teen Cooking Class:

Join us on Saturday, February 22th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Arthur Public Library, 225 S Walnut Street in Arthur, as we take a culinary trip to Hawaii!

During this 90-minute hands-on class, kids will learn essential kitchen skills as they prepare Crunchy Hawaiian Chicken Wraps, a Hawaiian Cheese Dip, and a Hawaiian Fruit Platter.

This class is designed specifically for kids, grades 4th through 7th. The class is limited to 8, and there is no cost to attend.

Call the Arthur Public Library at 543-2037 to register your child.

