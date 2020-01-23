“Bad Boys for Life” and “Dolittle” on area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A buddy cop film sequel and a misguided children’s movie are on area screens this weekend. Here to review “Bad Boys for Life” and “Dolittle” is film critic, Chuck Koplinski.

Bad Boys for Life

In this latest installment of the long dormant franchise, a bit of humility is introduced as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) have lost a step or two and are a bit lost on the streets they used to own. This brings a human element to the film other entries lacked, allowing us to care for them as the usual urban chaos reigns. 2 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 123 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. takes on the title role of the doctor who can talk to animals in a misguided attempt to create a franchise around the character. Needless to say, this is not going to happen as the film lacks energy and proves to be nothing more than a collection of questionable narrative and acting choice that results in a movie that’s a laughable bore. Voice work by Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, John Cena, Selena Gomez and many others. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 101 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, ONA, SAV.

