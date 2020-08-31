Back to school means back to working out at Crunch Fitness in Champaign

Crunch Fitness is open and ready for you to come get your workout on…everything from machines to classes to the Kids Zone! There are, however, a few rules and restrictions you’ll need to follow:

Temperature check upon entering

Facemasks required (except when using equipment)

In addition, Crunch Fitness in Champaign has some killer specials right now…including your chance to win a free membership for a year. Just donate a school supply during the month of September and you’ll be registered to win. All donations will benefit kids at Garden Hills Elementary School.

For more information, stop by, call or click below:

40 E. Anthony Dr., Champaign, IL 61820

217-560-3170

https://www.crunch.com/locations/champaign