Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Back to School BBQ” on Saturday, August 6 from 4pm – 8pm at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. In addition to free food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of this family-friendly event is providing school supplies to children so they are prepared for the start of the school term. This event is something the entire family can enjoy!

We are seeking the community’s help through donations of school supplies. We are seeking donations of the following items:

• Backpacks • Boxes of 12 colored pencils • Boxes of 24 crayons • #2 pencils • Two pocket folders • Rulers • Highlighters • Composition notebooks • Glue sticks

School supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 204 E. Main Street in Urbana or at the Savoy Municipal Building at 611 N. Dunlap Avenue in Savoy.

School supplies should be dropped off by 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 3rd to give staff adequate time to prepare for the Saturday event.

