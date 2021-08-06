Back the Badge Fest to be held at Farmer City Raceway

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What began a year ago as a Facebook page to support local law enforcement and first responders has now developed into a not for profit organization that has found purpose in building bridges between our community and our first responders.

We have noticed a loss of respect of our leaders and as part of our long term goals, we hope to help humanize the badge again.

Over the past year, we have provided meals to first responders, we have organized and delivered full Thanksgiving meals to families in our community. We have participated in coat drives to help to provide winter coats for those in need.

Over the past year we have seen many situations not only in our country but in our community where the officers have been targeted as “the bad guys”. By continuing to make strives to “humanize the badge”, we in no way want to hide that like any profession, there may be a few bad apples, but the good apples; ie: the good public servants that leave their homes every day understanding that they may not return are far more the majority.

On August 14th, we are hosting a music festival at Farmer City Raceway called Back the Badge with Special Guests Mitch Rossell, Alexis Wilkins, 3 Gun Whisky Band, Matt Poss Band and Thomas Tillman Band. This is an event we have been planning to not only show officers how much we appreciate their support but to help raise money to further our mission of building bridges.

