Baby TALK: Helping families in need

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Baby TALK To Deliver Essential Needs To Families in Response to COVID-19

Baby TALK, a local not for profit agency which promotes child and family well-being for parents and caregivers with children under the age of 3 years of age will be delivering essential resources to Baby TALK enrolled families.

Baby TALK offers home visiting and center based education as well as programming for pregnant or parenting teens

“Even though programming is cancelled to ensure the safety of our families and our staff, Baby TALK will continue our supportive relationships with families.”

For our center based families, we will deliver essential items such as diapers, wipes and meals. All enrolled families will receive weekly check in communications to ensure each family has the physical, medical and emotional resources needed.

We understand this is a challenging time for families, so we want to help alleviate stress for our enrolled families as much as possible.” said Cindy Bardeleben, Executive Director.

If families are interested in learning more about home visiting or would like to become a Baby TALK enrolled family please call 217-475-2234.

Baby TALK’s mission is to positively impact child development and nurture healthy parent-child relationships during the critical early years. All the services and support provided by Baby TALK are free and made possible by donations and grant funding.