Baby fair Momology Central Illinois Mom Extravaganza back in 2021

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Momology Central Illinois Mom Extravaganza is truly a Baby Fair for everyone: Expecting parents and new parents, couples, friends and family! Come experience education, products and services from 30+ vendors both locally and nationally known. There will be workshops scheduled all day long in the breakout room.

First 100 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies! You won’t want to miss out on arriving early to ensure you get a bag.

One lucky winner will receive a door prize valued at over $750. Attendee much register and check in to our checkin desk to have a valued entry.

Momology Central Illinois Mom Extravaganza

Saturday, August 14th

9-Noon

I Hotel & Conference Center

Confirmed 2021 Speakers

Paunicka Chiropractic Clinic

Two Roads Wellness Clinic

Wells Fargo, Ellen McGrill

Ashley HomeStore

Confirmed 2021 Vendors

Urbana Acupunture

The Scott Bechtel Group, Keller Williams

Champaign Counseling, LLC

Venue 22

BurtCo. Photography

Dough it Yourself

Zyia | Kelli Turner

The Babe Label

Company 421

Hillary Rae Events

Profile by Sanford

OOTD Boutique

Christie Clinic

Baby Face HD Ultrasound

Lisa Shreffler Photography

The Little Things

Sassy Jo’s Babies and Bows