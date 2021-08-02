Baby fair Momology Central Illinois Mom Extravaganza back in 2021

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Momology Central Illinois Mom Extravaganza is truly a Baby Fair for everyone: Expecting parents and new parents, couples, friends and family! Come experience education, products and services from 30+ vendors both locally and nationally known. There will be workshops scheduled all day long in the breakout room.
First 100 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies! You won’t want to miss out on arriving early to ensure you get a bag.
One lucky winner will receive a door prize valued at over $750. Attendee much register and check in to our checkin desk to have a valued entry.
Momology Central Illinois Mom Extravaganza
Saturday, August 14th
9-Noon
I Hotel & Conference Center
Confirmed 2021 Speakers
Paunicka Chiropractic Clinic
Two Roads Wellness Clinic
Wells Fargo, Ellen McGrill
Ashley HomeStore
Confirmed 2021 Vendors
Urbana Acupunture
The Scott Bechtel Group, Keller Williams
Champaign Counseling, LLC
Venue 22
BurtCo. Photography
Dough it Yourself
Zyia | Kelli Turner
The Babe Label
Company 421
Hillary Rae Events
Profile by Sanford
OOTD Boutique
Christie Clinic
Baby Face HD Ultrasound
Lisa Shreffler Photography
The Little Things
Sassy Jo’s Babies and Bows