Avocado Mango Salsa Chicken with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton is back with a summer time favorite dish…

Avocado Mango Salsa Chicken

Ingredients:

1/4 Cup Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce

2 Teaspoons Adobo Sauce

2 Limes

4 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts

1 Large Mango, Coarsely Chopped

2 Avocados, Diced

1 Tablespoon Finely Chopped Cilantro

1 Tablespoon Finely Chopped Onion

2 Tablespoons Sea Salt

4 White-Corn Tortillas

Preparation:

Mix Worcestershire, soy and adobo sauces with juice from 1 of the limes in a bowl. Place chicken in a sealable plastic bag and pour in marinade. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine mango, avocado, cilantro, onion, salt and juice from remaining lime in a bowl, then refrigerate. Transfer chicken and marinade to a baking dish and cook until tender and no longer pink, approximately 20 minutes. Remove chicken from the oven, place each breast on a plate and top with 1/4 of salsa.