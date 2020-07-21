Avocado Mango Salsa Chicken with Colleen Hatton

Avocado Mango Salsa Chicken

Ingredients:
1/4 Cup Worcestershire Sauce
1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce
2 Teaspoons Adobo Sauce
2 Limes
4 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
1 Large Mango, Coarsely Chopped
2 Avocados, Diced
1 Tablespoon Finely Chopped Cilantro
1 Tablespoon Finely Chopped Onion
2 Tablespoons Sea Salt
4 White-Corn Tortillas

Preparation:
Mix Worcestershire, soy and adobo sauces with juice from 1 of the limes in a bowl. Place chicken in a sealable plastic bag and pour in marinade. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine mango, avocado, cilantro, onion, salt and juice from remaining lime in a bowl, then refrigerate. Transfer chicken and marinade to a baking dish and cook until tender and no longer pink, approximately 20 minutes. Remove chicken from the oven, place each breast on a plate and top with 1/4 of salsa.

