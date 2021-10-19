Autumn Chicken with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton is back with a great fall dish… Autumn Chicken.

Autumn Chicken Breast

4 Chicken Breast

Salt and Pepper to Taste

2T Olive Oil

2 T Butter

1/2 Yellow Onion Diced

2 T Minced Parsley

16 oz Can of Crushed Tomato

1/2 t of Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Allspice

1/4 C Brown Sugar

1 C Dry White Wine

1/2 C Golden Raisins

Season Chicken with Salt and Pepper. In a large skillet brown chicken in butter and olive oil.

In the same pan, cook onions until transparent. Add parsley, tomatoes with liquid, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, brown sugar, white wine and raisins. Simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes while stirring occasionally. Pour over chicken and serve.