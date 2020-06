Though quarantine restrictions are starting to ease a bit, it can still be difficult to find fun activities to keep the family moving and healthy. John Lubinski and Wade Rogers are physical education teachers here in your community, and they have come up with several unique ideas to help get kids off the couch.

Things you can do AS A FAMILY to stay active:- If you live near the Kickapoo Rail Trail, go for a family walk or bike ride- go on a scavenger hunt. make a list of 10 or more things you might find outside and then go try to check off the whole list- you can even plant flowers or do some yard work together. Give the kids ownership in what's happening around the house.