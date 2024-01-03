CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eddie Edwards, Wellness Director at the Stephens Family YMCA joins us to share exciting news about the new wellness programs launching this January. The YMCA, with its mission to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all, is a great place in the community to help you achieve your 2024 fitness goals. Give them a visit, take a tour, and prepare to be transformed.

