The area now has a new, affordable option for helping your loved ones get the care they need at home. Older adults in our community can benefit from the home care and nursing services of atHome with Clark-Lindsey. Alli Donald and Rachel Little join us with more.

Clark-Lindsey continually seeks to challenge the norm and as they took a close look at how care is being delivered in homes, they found the majority of the cost people are paying for is the time a caregiver sits and waits between support tasks. From this dilemma came atHome with Clark-Lindsey, a new method of delivering care. atHome with Clark-Lindsey’s caregivers work within a neighborhood, maximizing their time, giving clients needed support at a fraction of the cost.

We can provide home support and home nursing services.

Some of those services include…assistance with bathing, dressing and toileting, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication set ups and reminders, along with dressing changes and infusions.

Home Support Services Include:

atHome currently provides services utilizing our unique care sharing model and a traditional hourly model. We are excited about 2020 as we’ll be acquiring a local home care leader which will triple our traditional home services team. We will also be launching our concierge service line. Concierge services include:

Concierge Services Offered

We are currently looking to hire an Assistant Director. Information about joining our team and more information about atHome with Clark-Lindsey is available on our website.