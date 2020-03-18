At Transitions Hospice, “no patient passes alone”

Caring for a loved one at the end of their life is difficult, at best. What are the options? Where can you find help? Who do you turn to for answers?

Transitions Hospice helps with end of life care through nursing, counseling and bereavement coordination. They solve issues concerning having the appropriate advanced directives, caring for patient in a nursing environment or home setting, coordination with medication management and social work for all different family dynamics.

They believe that every patient should be treated with dignity and respect. It is their biggest concern that there is someone present during a decline, and they work with the patients family to ensure that they are not alone during the active part of passing away.

In fact, Transitions is currently the only hospice provider to offer a vigil sitting…and their motto is “no patient passes alone.” For more information, please contact them below:

Transitions Hospice

877-726-6494

201 N. Randolph St.

Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.transitionshospice.com/