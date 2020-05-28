At Home: Trading Spaces designer Laurie Smith

You know Laurie Smith as the sweet, smiley designer from TLC’s “Trading Spaces” with the unforgettable curly red hair. And none of those things is put on simply for television. Even while quarantined at her parents home after an aborted spring break trip with her kids, Laurie is happy and positive and ready for whatever challenge lies in her way.

We talked about everything: from her must-haves while stuck in the house to simple design tips for the rest of us who are quarantined as well. Plus, Laurie shares the one thing she drove hundreds of miles to go get after realizing she was going to have to shelter-in-place with her parents for awhile.

Laurie has also started a new blog for Italian tile company Atlas Concorde USA, and her first topic is “creating nurturing spaces in the home.” You can read it for yourself here. You can also follow Laurie on Facebook and Instagram.

The short version of Tim’s interview with Laurie is above, the longer version is below.