At Home: Sidewalk Prophets lead singer Dave Frey

We’re all slowly but surely figuring out how to survive from home: work, kids, entertainment, etc. But when your income is almost exclusively derived from playing concerts in front of thousands, how do you adjust to being quarantined? In our next episode of “At Home with Tim Sinclair,” Dave Frey (lead singer of the band Sidewalk Prophets) shares what quarantine is like when your wife is expecting…the one food he just has to have in the fridge…and whether they’re a Netflix, Hulu or Disney+ family. He and Tim also play a duet on the bass clarinet and trumpet!

Also, in the longer version (below), Dave shares more about playing ping pong in public, his distaste (and allergy) for cats, and Sidewalk Prophets’ new album and release party at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.