At Home: Paige Davis from TLC’s “Trading Spaces”

If you’ve ever wondered what Paige Davis from TLC’s “Trading Spaces” is really like…just picture exactly what you’ve seen on television, but in her own home (or, in this case, her parents’ home). Paige is as genuine and personable as they come, opening up about everything from from the real color of her hair to the tragedy of losing a loved one to Coronavirus.

In fact, she was such an amazing guest that we ended up with two segments for TV and a full 17 minute interview which you can see below. Enjoy!